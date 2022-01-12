‘Sniveling coward’ Ted Cruz blasted for trying to win back MAGA fans by pushing Jan. 6 'false flag' theory

A week after groveling to Fox News host Tucker Carlson for calling the Capitol insurrection "a violent terrorist attack," Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is still doing his best to get back in MAGA world's good graces.

On Tuesday night, Cruz appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity's show and pushed a conspiracy theory that Jan. 6 was a false flag operation.

Cruz also pushed the conspiracy theory during a legislative hearing earlier Tuesday, when he suggested that Jan. 6 protester Ray Epps was an FBI informant.



"I asked the FBI, 'Is Mr. Epps an agent of the FBI? Is he an informant of the FBI?' And she stonewalled, refused to answer," Cruz told Hannity, referring to FBI official Jill Sanborn. "We know the FBI put him out on the list of people they wanted information about, and then magically he disappeared. There needs to be transparency, and the Biden administration needs to fess up — is this a politicized law enforcement operation that is targeting the enemies of the president? And did they actively encourage and solicit illegal conduct?"

In response to Cruz's questions during the legislative hearing, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a statement debunking the conspiracy theory about Epps.

"The Committee has interviewed Epps. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan 5th or 6th or at any other time, & that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency," the committee said.

A few reactions to Cruz's Fox News appearance below.


















