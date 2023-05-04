Ted Cruz burned to the ground by Morning Joe over Biden attack

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarbrough had his panel laughing as he buried Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in sarcasm Thursday for attacking President Joe Biden during a press conference the day before.

According to the Texas Republican, he has questions about Biden's "mental faculties" and harkened back to Biden, as vice president, leading talks with Republicans to forestall a near-default by the government in 2011.

"President Joe Biden needs to do the same thing. And I'll say, sadly, the reason he hasn't so far, I believe, is because his mental faculties are too diminished right now to do what he did in 2011, to sit down and actually work together on a solution to the problems," Cruz claimed.

After showing a clip of the Rayban-bedecked Cruz complaining about the president, host Scarborough called the Texas lawmaker out.

As the panel groaned over Cruz's comments, Scarborough said, "Hold on, hold on. He has such a point. His mental faculties are so diminished that he passed more bi-partisan, signed more bi-partisan legislation last year than any president since LBJ."

"He didn't even know he was doing it!" co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected.

"My god!" Scarborough sarcastically added, "If he had been as cogent as he was in 2011 -- he could have gone back to FDR!"

