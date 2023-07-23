'Nonsense': Ted Cruz's rant the Barbie movie has a hidden meaning brutally dismantled

"Well, it was, since you referenced the hearing, what a ridiculous clown show again on the part of the Republicans," the former House Speaker said. "Here was a purpose that, that you described. What did they do? Bring in Joe Kennedy talking about censorship, that he's being censored as he's talking to the world in a congressional hearing and showing pictures that had nothing to do with the essence of it."



Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday at the behest of Republicans who believe that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are persecuting ex-President Donald Trump while allowing Biden to commit crimes with impunity.

"Right, I think you mentioned Robert, Robert F. Kennedy, but on the essence of it..." Bash corrected Pelosi.

"Excuse me, sorry," Pelosi responded.

"That's okay, there are a lot of Kennedys. Did you, do you feel confident no politics played at DOJ?" Bash reiterated.

Pelosi noted that "the district, the US attorney" overseeing the Biden probe "was a Trump appointee. A Trump appointee" and "I have respect for whistleblowers, but the fact is that from the basis of that hearing there, they didn't even have a fair shot at what they came to say in light of the clown show that was going on with pictures and Robert Kennedy with his ridiculous presentation."

The California Democrat also singled out Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R_GA) for showing naked pictures o of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden during a hearing on the IRS saying of the "whistleblowers," the GOP lawmakers invited, "I have respect for whistleblowers, but the fact is, from the basis of that hearing, they didn't even have a fair shot at what they came to say in light of the clown show that was going on. No, I'm not confident about what the whistleblowers said."



