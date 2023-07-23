'Nonsense': Ted Cruz's rant the Barbie movie has a hidden meaning brutally dismantled

Taking a break from explaining the increasing legal peril Donald Trump is facing, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for latching onto the "Barbie" movie as the latest "shiny thing" to be used to distract from the failings of the Republican Party.
In a column for MSNBC, Vance pointed to an interview Cruz gave, before presumably seeing the movie which opened this weekend to packed houses, where he accused the filmmakers of inserting Chinese propaganda in it to warp the minds of unwitting filmgoers.
During the interview, Cruz describes a map seen in the movie that suggests that the Chinese control the South China Sea.
As Vance points out, Cruz is pursuing a "bright shiny thing,' before adding, "Pundits can discuss the merits of the movie and how it’s brainwashing Americans. Of course, none of that will be true. The map is as real as Barbie herself. It’s a film prop with lots of dotted lines and dashes."
She then added she doesn't really want to engage Cruz's "nonsense," before adding a laundry list of conservative culture war complaints that are intended to deflect from being held accountable for doing actual policy work in Washington D.C.
"Cruz, educated at Princeton and Harvard Law School, is the former solicitor general of Texas. After law school he clerked for both 4th Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig and Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist," she wrote. "But do go on about a movie that has single-handedly made hot pink cool again."
"Memories fade quickly in an era of mass media consumption. The aftermath of 2020 could have been much worse. People lost their lives while, for 187 minutes, the 45th president of the United States reportedly threw ketchup and refused to calm his rioting supporters. The only logical conclusion is that he refused to quell the attack because he hoped it would succeed. He wanted to stay in office. He didn’t care about democracy. But sure, Senator Cruz, tell us about the most important controversy in America this weekend." she concluded.
You can watch Cruz's interview below or at the link.
July 23, 2023, 11:33 AM ET