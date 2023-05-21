Ted Cruz is still ranting about Bud Light with accusations of 'child abuse'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continued his weeks-long crusade against Anheuser-Busch on Sunday because the beer company used a transgender spokesperson.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about his investigation into Bud Light.

"Reuters has been reporting that GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel doesn't want to get financially involved this time around because he's worried about focusing on things like transgenderism, on abortion," Bartiromo noted. "What do you make about these warnings that you're going to alienate big donors and potentially voters by focusing on these issues?"

RELATED ARTICLE: GOP leaders took Anheuser-Busch PAC donations despite outrage over 'woke' Bud Light

"Listen, I think, number one, the Democrat Party on issues of culture has gone really extreme," Cruz replied. "This is a party that embraces medical transition, sex changes for children, eight, nine, 10-year-old children, medical surgeries, sterilizing kids, removing perfectly healthy body parts."

"I think that's child abuse," he continued. "And I think the Democrats, I don't know why on these issues they've gotten so extreme. If you look at Bud Light, I can't think of a time when a company's gone more out of its way to alienate and irritate its customers. It's almost like they've never met an actual Bud Light drinker."

Cruz said he sent a letter to the beer company because he was concerned about using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to market to young girls.

"Remember Joe Camel and all of that investigation, that they're not allowed to market to minors," he opined. "And Dylan Mulvaney, this social influencer, is an influencer who targets overwhelmingly young girls, teenage girls, prepubescent girls."

"It's very directly targeted at individuals who are younger than 21 and for whom it is illegal to purchase beer," Cruz ranted. "Did they have marketing documents that laid out, hey, if we can get kids starting to drink beer when they're 10, 12, 14 years old, they'll be customers the rest of our lives?"

Cruz did not offer evidence that beer companies purposefully marketed to underage people.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.