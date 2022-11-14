Ted Cruz goes off on McConnell: 'Insane if we re-elect the same leadership'
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appears ready to shake up Republican leadership after last week's midterm elections failed to produce a Senate majority.

The Texas Republican, whose own crop of candidates flopped in last Tuesday's vote, has called for leadership elections to be postponed until after the Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia, where Republicans remain hopeful that Herschel Walker will hold the Democratic majority at 50-50, with vice president Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

“I am so pissed off I cannot even see straight," Cruz said Monday on his podcast. "This opportunity was screwed up, it was screwed up badly.”

Cruz signaled that Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell could lose his position in the aftermath.

“Everybody bears some of the blame,” Cruz said, "[but it would be] insane if we re-elect the same leadership two days from now.”


