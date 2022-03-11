Watch Ted Cruz struggle to climb down from big rig after trucker convoy photo-op
Screengrabs.

One of the two U.S. senators representing Texas drove around Washington, DC on Thursday as part of a trucker convoy.

"Wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz climbed off the passenger seat of a red 18-wheeler with two American flags flying on its truck bed that had driven into Washington, D.C., from northwest Maryland," the Texas Tribune reported. "The organizers flanking Cruz lead a group that calls itself 'The People’s Convoy,' which they say is formed from individuals who come from different professions and backgrounds but unite for one goal: freedom from mandates that restrict individual liberty."

On Friday, former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted a video of Cruz "really struggling" to get out of a tractor-trailer rig dropping him off in DC.

