SCOTUS rules Ted Cruz can now use donors to pay himself back for over $500K he loaned to his campaigns

This Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) can "now utilize donors to recoup the $555,000 he loaned to his campaigns in 2012 and 2018," HuffPost reports.

Cruz's victory came after the Court ruled that a 2002 campaign finance law, which prohibits candidates from raising up to $250,000 after their campaigns to repay loans made during a federal political campaign, creates an unconstitutional burden on freedom of speech.

As HuffPost points out, the Court's ruling could create a new way for political candidates to finance their campaigns through personal loans that would be paid back later by donors. It could also be a way for politicians to profit from their campaigns by charging interest on loans later repaid by donors.

"But in the immediate term, the court’s decision will allow one candidate ― Cruz ― to raise money from rich donors and political action committees to repay the more than half-million dollars he loaned to his two Senate campaigns," writes HuffPost's Paul Blumenthal and Elise Foley.

READ MORE: 'We are ascendant!' Steve Bannon addresses 'replacement theory' after Buffalo shooting

Read the full report over at HuffPost.