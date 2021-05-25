Ted Cruz faces mockery after feuding with Jimmy Kimmel: 'Ever get tired of being a bottom feeder?'
Sen. Ted Cruz on Facebook.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Jimmy Kimmel traded insults after the late-night talk show host mocked the senator's complaints about military recruitment ads.

The Texas Republican had shared a video of a hyper-masculine Russian army recruitment ad alongside an LGBTQ-friendly one for the U.S. Army, and Kimmel joined in the chorus of critics ridiculing the senator.

"Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the ass of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating," Kimmel said late Monday on his show. "Primarily because Ted Cruz is not human. He is a moist, gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks."

Kimmel then played a video mocking Cruz, who responded a short time later on Twitter by reminding the comedian he won their one-on-one basketball game a few years back.


Other social media users were not impressed.