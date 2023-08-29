'It's just bad politics': Ex-GOP strategist slams Tennessee Republicans after mic cut off

A member of the well-known Tennessee Three had his microphone cut off in the state House and he was barred from the floor Monday. It again led to protests and arguments that are remarkably similar to the last time it happened.

It's a decision by the Republican leaders that one former strategist for Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan categorized as ridiculous.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, Brendan Buck suggested that the state Republicans stop making the same mistakes over and over again.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

State Rep. Justin Jones called the ordeal "a charade, a sham happening there," pointing to the House behind him. "People are united, challenging authoritarianism. All of it is a façade of democracy and the legislative process."

Jones then pushed for a no-confidence vote against the House speaker.

Jones and his colleague, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, were removed from the state legislature, only to be reinstated by their communities.

"When you make a big mistake, like they did the first time around handling these votes, you would think you would learn your lesson," Buck said of the Republican leadership. "They need to stop digging. The idea that you have put in place rules that members of the legislature can only talk about certain things strikes me as ridiculous and strikes fundamentally at issues of free speech. But the fact that they haven't learned when they try to silence somebody, when they try to run someone out, all you do is elevate your opponent. It's just bad politics. And, once again, you have a situation where the person who is frankly, outnumbered does not have the votes to do what they want to do is getting all the attention. And so, here we are talking about him again and it shows, once again, the folks running the legislature down there [don't] have a good handle on how to handle these things."

See Buck's comments in the video below or at the link here.