Leaked audio reveals furious infighting among Tennessee GOP over ousted Black Democrats

A leaked audio recording obtained by The Tennessee Holler reveals furious infighting among Tennessee Republicans as they took criticism for the ouster of Black Democratic State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The audio begins with Tennessee State Rep. Jason Zachary ripping into Democrats for accusing him of being a racist, while also calling out fellow State Rep. Jody Barrett for apparently flip-flopping on voting to expel Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson, the one white Democrat who was targeted for expulsion.

"You straight-up came to me and said you were 100 percent where I was!" Zachary charged to Barrett. "And you went on the House floor and you did the opposite. Man, you hung us out to dry!"

Barrett, however, shot back and argued that the resolution to expel Johnson was "poorly drafted" and he said he could not support something that "was going to be in the annals of history as being wrong."

Tennessee State Rep. Scott Cepicky, however, argued that the circumstances were so dire that Republicans needed to stay united against the Democrats no matter what.

"If you don't believe we're at war for our republic, with all love and respect to you, you need a different job," he said. "The left wants Tennessee so bad because, if they get us, the southeast falls and it's game over for the republic. This is not a neighborhood social gathering. We are fighting for the republic of our country right now!"

Listen to the full audio below or at this link.





