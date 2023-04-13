Infamous jet-setting Jan. 6 rioter says she decided to storm the Capitol after ‘slamming’ boxed wine

During an appearance on the Operation Chicago podcast, a north Texas realtor who partook in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, said she had been drinking wine when she decided to enter the Capitol building that day.

In the days before Jan. 6, Jenna Ryan took a private plane to D.C. to attend then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally which preceded the riot. She explained that she was staying at a hotel when one of her friends told her, "Look, they're going into the Capitol."

"And you could see [the rioters] were walking through the red ropes ... and I was like, I don't want to go down there," she said, adding that her friends encouraged her to go nevertheless.

Ryan claimed that she still resisted going but was already "drinking wine by now."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'New York hates you': Trump motorcade gets hostile greeting in NYC

"You know, the boxed wine we bought at the Wawa next door," she said. "And I was like, 'No, let's just have dinner' -- you know, I'm a little bit older than them, and they're like all gung ho, 'No, come on...'"

Ryan went to say that she already had experience protesting at capitol buildings since she once attended a lockdown protest at the "Capitol in Texas" alongside conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"So, in my mind, it would be like that."

She later said that her friends finally talked her into going.

"I slammed some wine, and then I go and do what I do best, which is -- if I can create content, then it's worth it for me to go down there."

Ryan was charged back in January 2021 with violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building along with other charges after her arrest the same month. Along with her 60-day sentence, she was ordered to pay the standard $500 in restitution required in all January 6 misdemeanor plea deals.

After her sentencing, Ryan said she was sorry for entering the Capitol “for two minutes,” and then blamed the media for her sentence.

Watch the video below or at this link.