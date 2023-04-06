Watch: Tennessee students taunt GOP House speaker over move to expel Democrats

As Republicans in Tennessee move forward with a plan to expel three Democratic representatives for disrupting proceedings in the state legislature last week by bringing a megaphone on the floor to protest against gun violence, they're being met by a rowdy group of students demonstrating against the expulsions.

In a video posted by the Tennessee Holler, students can be seen taunting Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton for his plan to oust Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

After repeatedly chanting Sexton's name, the students then began yelling, "You suck! It's all your fault! It's all your fault!"

As local news station WKRN reports, an expulsion of the three Democrats would mark the first time in the history of the Tennessee state legislature that a purely partisan expulsion vote resulted in the ouster of multiple members.

The news site also notes that "when someone is expelled, they lose their seat for the session," although the law does allow for "the representative’s home county commission can then appoint someone in their stead."

Additionally, the three expelled Democrats are eligible to run for office again so long as they are not convicted of any crimes.

So far, none of the Democrats in question have even been accused of any crimes, let alone convicted of any.

