Over the weekend, the Texas Republican Party announced its party platform that detailed the beliefs and ideas of the GOP. "The View" host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that she appreciated it because up until this point the Republican Party has only been voting against things, they haven't explicitly said what they're for.

One of those things is secession from the United States. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg warned that if they decided to break away from the U.S. that they should be prepared for us to build a wall to keep them out.

"It was like — look. You know if you leave, they're going to build a wall around you. And then you really going to have problems with your grid," Goldberg said, referencing the power failures Texans faced when they had drastically cold temperatures. "You're going have problems with all the stuff that you've been having problems with, what are you talking about? What are you doing? What is happening?"

"I've said often, what is the Republican Party platform?" Hostin asked. "They don't run on solutions necessarily. They run on problems, they block a lot of the Biden administration's legislation trying to solve our problems like inflation, trying to solve our gas price problems, trying to solve the baby formula problems. They vote against all of those bills."

"Now we know what the platform is, they said they would officially declare that homosexuality is abnormal," she explained. "Banned the teaching of sex education, abolish all abortions, they flatly declared that there's no validation of transgender identity. They rebuke Sen. John Cornyn for pursuing this bipartisan gun safety. That's basically the Republican platform and if that's what you're supportive of then you vote Republican. If you're interested in the Affordable Care Act, in universal pre-K, if you're interested in lowering inflation, health care, elder care, you vote Democrat."

They then began a debate with the conservative guest who claimed that Republicans support background checks despite the new Texas platform saying they want to abolish all gun regulations because guns are rights given by God.

See the video below:



