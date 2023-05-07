'Never forget': Eric Swalwell trolls Texas Gov. over gun comments after deadly mall shooting

In the wake of a fatal shooting in Texas, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is reminding everyone that the lone star state's top executive once called on Texans to "pick up the pace" on gun sales.

The shooting in Allen, Texas, caused confirmed loss of life, according to CNN. In response to the shooting, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blamed "mental illness, drugs, and evil forces," but did not touch on the potential for any firearm reform.

Swalwell on Saturday targeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), who was called "remarkably callous" by MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for his response to another mass shooting in his state, for his positions on obtaining firearms. Abbott has reportedly called the attack an “unspeakable tragedy,” saying in a public statement published by CNN that “our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Media missed how Proud Boys worked with FBI to bring down left-wing operations: report

Swalwell wasted no time informing others where Abbott's loyalties lie. He tweeted the words "Never forget" along with a tweet by Abbott.

"I'm EMBARRASSED," Abbott's tweet reads. "Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA."

"Let's pick up the pace Texans," the governor added, including a link to the NRA.

Swalwell's promotion of the tweet is likely a direct response to recent shootings in Texas.