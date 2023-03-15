The View cracks up at Trump lawyer's defense in hush money scheme

"The View" panelists cracked up at the defense offered by Donald Trump's attorney in the alleged hush-money payoff scheme involving Stormy Daniels.

Manhattan prosecutors appear to be closing in on the former president's payment to the porn actress ahead of the 2016 election, but defense attorney Joe Tacopina insisted the money was completely unrelated to his presidential campaign and was instead made to protect his wife from rumors of his affair.

"Criminal charges against you-know-who could be coming any day now," said host Whoopi Goldberg. "One of his lawyers made the case to George Stephanopoulos that people have the wrong idea about why he paid the hush money to Stormy Daniels. Oh, my God, you have to watch this."

Tacopina repeatedly insisted Trump had not violated campaign finance laws because he used personal funds to prevent his wife and son from hearing "false but embarrassing" allegations from Daniels, and the show's panelists and audience laughed at the video clip.

"Okay, come on," Goldberg said, giggling and slapping her thigh. "It's kind of creative, but come on. You're saying he paid it from his personal funds because he was preventing something from coming out that was personal. He didn't mention Melania."

The panelists joked about Trump's relationship with his wife, but ultimately concluded the defense was too weak to work.

"The family man defense for Donald Trump, that's a nice stretch -- that's a pretty big stretch," said co-host Sunny Hostin. "What I love is Melania's best friend, her ex-best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, tweeted me, ‘Melania Defense in Stormy Daniels Hush-Money case WON’T WORK. Why not? Melania Trump knew.'"



