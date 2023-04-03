Whoopi Goldberg buries Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View: 'No brain power'
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading conspiracy theories during a prime-time television interview.

The Georgia Republican appeared Sunday evening on CBS News' "60 Minutes," where she accused President Joe Biden and other Democrats of being pedophiles because they were not anti-LGBTQ. Goldberg said it wouldn't have mattered whether correspondent Leslie Stahl had pushed back harder on those claims.

"I just want to remind people that that woman says she's a protector of children, but she wants more guns in schools," Goldberg said. "She called the Parkland shooting a false flag. She said, 'Oh, no, no -- somebody on my team did it.' If it's on your stuff, you've seen it, you're aware of it. She suggested that Nancy Pelosi be hung for treason and she agreed with a post that -- no, I'm not even going to say that, I'm not going to say it."

"This is the nature of people making decisions for your life and it may be a very small area, but it is a very dumb move," she added. "We have people on these committees who have no brain power and the capacity to continue to ignore any facts or pushback. She does't care if you push back on her. She's one of those people who's going to do what she does and, you know, you don't have to watch it. I did not, so good night, Marjorie Taylor Greene."

