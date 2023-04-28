The View piles on Nikki Haley for suggesting Biden wouldn't survive a second term: 'Morbid and crass'
"The View" co-hosts ganged up on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for suggesting President Joe Biden wouldn't live through a second term.

The South Carolina Republican responded to Biden's official entry into the 2024 campaign by telling Fox News that vice president Kamala Harris would likely take over for Biden because she didn't think he would live to be 86, which would be his age at the end of a second term, and the panelists were appalled.

"Is she saying he's going to be dead?" said co-host Joy Behar. "What is she saying?"

"Now she predicts the future," added co-host Ana Navarro.

Co-host Sunny Hostin detected a bit of racist condescension in Haley's attack.

"It's terrible, because what she really wanted to do was throw a dig at Kamala Harris, she wanted to throw a dig at another woman of color, she wanted to throw a dig at the vice president of the United States," Hostin said, "and in doing so, she decided that it was somehow politically expedient to say that he would be dead in six years. First of all, that is completely crass. It's terrible for his family and for him to say something like that. A real politician, a good politician doesn't say things like that, and that's sort of a personal attack, and I think this country suffers from terrible ageism."

"You know, in other countries around the world people, they revere their elders because of the wisdom that comes with the age, and there's nothing to indicate that there's anything wrong with Joe Biden up here," she added, pointing to her head. "There's nothing to indicate that."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed Haley's comments were "morbid and crass," but she said Biden's age was a legitimate issue.

"I'm just going to be honest, I think the issue of Biden's age is a legitimate one we need to talk about," Griffin said. "The average age that men live to, which is remarkably low in the U.S., is 73 years old."

"Should the rest of Congress retire?" Hostin fired back.

