The View busts Trump for 'trying to extort the legal system' ahead of indictment
ABC

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro called out Donald Trump for using the threat of violence to try to wriggle out of criminal charges.

The former president called for supporters to "take our country back" in a Truth Social post about his possible arrest, and Navarro said Trump was essentially using extortion tactics to avoid an indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"This is clearly against the law, if they can prove it," Navarro said. "It really bothers me, though, to hear Trump and his minions talk about, trying to extort the American legal system, trying to extort the American people, threaten them, be thugs about it, and say, 'If you arrest me there's going to be protests, if you arrest me there's going to be bedlam,' and people kind of echo this message and say, 'You shouldn't arrest him because it's going to embolden his supporters, it's all a political prosecution.'"

"No, what would be political is to not prosecute somebody who has committed a crime, who has been indicted," she added, "just because he's a former president. That's not what we do in this country."

READ MORE: 'Ron wants him locked up': MAGA faithful rage as DeSantis won't interfere in Trump extradition

Watch the video below or at this link.


03 20 2023 11 04 32 youtu.be

The View SmartNews Video