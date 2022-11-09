GOP's Thomas Massie declares himself a caucus of one -- and hints at making life miserable for Kevin McCarthy

With House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) being projected to have a small majority in the United States House of Representatives, some hardline caucus members are already hinting that they will make life difficult for him.

In an interview with Politico, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he wouldn't be unhappy with a slim Republican majority because it would give him a lot of power to affect legislation.

“I mean, look at what Joe Manchin has done in the Senate as the one deciding vote, right?" he tells Politico. "I would love for the Massie caucus to be relevant. If there’s a one seat majority, my caucus has one person. It’s me. So I can decide whether a bill passes or not... I’d be the wrong guy if you’re trying to find somebody who’s heartbroken that we don’t have a 40-seat majority.”



McCarthy faces a potentially perilous speakership, as Massie isn't even the most ideologically extreme member of a a caucus that also features Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), both of whom spoke at a white nationalist conference earlier this year.

