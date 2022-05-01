Gunfire at trucker convoy in Portland draws police investigation: report

Portland Police are investigating gunfire as a trucker convoy traveled through town.

"An investigation is underway after a gunshot was fired that police say was “likely related” to a confrontation between a protest convoy and counter-protesters in Northeast Portland on Friday evening," KOIN-TV reported. "According to PPB, officers learned just before 7 p.m. Friday that a shot was fired as a group of people were throwing things off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass over I-205."

A statement by police says they recovered "evidence of one shot fired."

"Authorities did not release information on the circumstances leading up to the shot being fired. The investigation is ongoing, although no injuries or arrests were reported and the extent of the reported confrontations is unclear," the station reported. "Over the course of two hours in Southeast Portland, four shootings left two dead and multiple injured."

The Daily Beast reports "Video footage taken by the convoy shows one of their members reaching for what appears to be a firearm on his belt before gunfire rings out."

While the trucker convoys had the support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), loud trucks deliberately causing gridlock has received a harsh reaction from others.

In Washington, DC, the convoy was greeted with profanities while in California they were chased out by kids throwing eggs.