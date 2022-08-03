Insurrectionist GOP candidate refuses to concede Michigan primary loss -- despite finishing distant fourth

“Looks like the 'testing' was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome," Kelley posted on Facebook, suggesting that tampering with voting machines had cost him the election. "NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.”
Dixon unofficially won more than 40 percent of the vote, while Kelley drew a little more than 15 percent and finished fourth in the five-way primary.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ensured Taiwan of Washington's support Wednesday and met with activists before wrapping up her whirlwind visit to the island republic and heading on to South Korea.
"Today, our delegation ... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear: we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan, and we're proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said at a joint press conference with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.
"Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," Pelosi said, as she praised Taiwan as "one of the freest [democracies] in the world, proudly to be led by a woman president."
"Now more than ever, America solidarity with Taiwan is crucial. And that is the message we are bringing here today," Pelosi said.
In a tweet sent on her official Twitter account shortly before her departure, Pelosi declared that "Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come."
At the press conference with Pelosi, Tsai said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted security concerns about Taiwan.
"Aggressions against a democratic Taiwan would have a tremendous impact on the security of the entire Indo-Pacific," she warned.
Before leaving Taiwan, the US politician met with human rights activists in Taipei, including the former leader of China's democracy movement, Wu'er Kaixi, which was bloodily suppressed in 1989.
Pelosi also met former Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee and social activist Lee Ming-chee, both of whom had been imprisoned in China, at the Jingmei Human Rights and Culture Park south of Taipei. Lee had just returned to Taiwan from China after serving a five-year sentence for "subverting state power."
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday despite stern warnings from Beijing, making her the highest-level US official to visit the island in 25 years.
The trip has drawn outrage from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of the People's Republic and rejects official contacts between its diplomatic partners and the government in Taipei.
In response to her arrival, China launched military exercises in six areas in the waters surrounding Taiwan. They are expected to include long-range live-fire exercises and last through Sunday.
The manoeuvres are seen as the biggest show of military muscle from Beijing since the 1995 Taiwan Strait crisis, when China fired missiles over Taiwan and the US dispatched two aircraft carrier groups.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, early Wednesday to protest Pelosi's visit as a "serious provocation and violation" of the one-China principle, state newspaper Global Times reported.
China also sent 21 planes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Tuesday alone, the Defence Ministry in Taipei said.
Russia was also critical of the speaker's visit. This showed Washington's desire to demonstrate US lawlessness to everyone, along the lines of "I do what I want," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday during a visit to Myanmar, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday said that Washington was expecting that China would "continue to react over a longer-term horizon ... even beyond [Pelosi's] trip."
Kirby, who stressed that Pelosi's visit was "totally consistent with our long-standing 'One China' policy," said that China's reaction was "unfortunately, right in line with what we had anticipated."
"There is no reason... for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with long-standing US policy, into some sort of crisis, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressiveness and military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait, now or beyond her travel," Kirby said during a press briefing in Washington.
For days, Pelosi had declined to confirm news reports that she would visit and Taiwan was not on her official itinerary.
An editorial by Pelosi was published in the Washington Post minutes after she arrived in Taipei.
"We cannot stand by as the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party) proceeds to threaten Taiwan - and democracy itself," she wrote.
"By travelling to Taiwan, we honour our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan - and all democracies - must be respected," Pelosi wrote.
Taiwan, which has 23 million inhabitants, has long considered itself independent.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened fears that China could annex the democratic island republic by force. Tensions over Taiwan have not been as high since the 1990s.
Politico reports that megadonor Rex Sinquefield and GOP strategist Johnny DeStefano helped in the effort by launching an anti-Greitens super PAC as top Republicans repeatedly pressed Donald Trump not to endorse the former Missouri governor, who resigned over a sex scandal and was later accused of child abuse by his ex-wife.
“There can be no question that Greitens’ candidacy threatened Republican control of this Senate seat," said Peter Kinder, a former Missouri lieutenant governor. "Nominating him would have put in play a seat that Republicans absolutely shouldn’t have to worry about. There was clear need for someone to assemble the resources to tell the truth about him that had never been told.”
The super PAC aired withering ads against Greitens starting in late June as part of a year-long, behind-the-scenes effort to sink his campaign for the retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blount's seat, which more than a dozen sources said involved some of the party's top officials and donors.
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly urged Trump not to endorse Greitens, including as recently as Monday, and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott to GOP megadonor Steve Wynn also pressed Trump to stay away from the former Navy SEAL, who had aggressively sought his endorsement.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway expressed their own concerns about Greitens, who was chased out of the governor's mansion by allegations that he tied up, blindfolded and sexually assaulted his hairdresser, and Trump at first seemed unwilling to back him.
“You know what I call him? ‘Whips and chains,’” Trump said during one meeting with advisers last year, according to a person familiar with the gathering.
Greitens had influential backers in Trump's orbit, including megadonor Bernie Marcus and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the former governor appeared frequently on the "War Room" podcast hosted by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.
Trump attempted a compromise the day before the primary by declaring his support for "Eric," which was effectively a dual endorsement for Greitens and Eric Schmitt -- each of whom claimed the endorsement was intended for themselves
But the anti-Greitens super PAC had become the highest-spending outfit in the campaign by the end of July, and that coincided with the swift collapse of his poll numbers -- which saw him fall into the third place he would ultimately finish, behind Schmitt and Vicky Hartzler.
“What happened was Greitens had more of a glass jaw than a lot of people thought,” said Steven Law, who runs the Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC Senate Leadership Fund.
The benefits of diversity, however, are far from exclusive to human organizations; heterogeneity and variability are design principles central to all complex natural systems, whether they are ecological, cellular or genetic networks.
Whether we are talking about an ecosystem, society or the brain, how does this diversity relate to the functioning and stability of a complex system?
As neuroscientists, our interdisciplinary research and clinical work has drawn us to the incredible complexity and richness of the human brain and natural systems. We seek not only to better understand how the brain’s circuitry works, but also to develop new treatments for neurological diseases such as epilepsy.
Diversity means resilience
First developed by Darwin, the idea that diversity leads to stability and survival has been debated by scientists from many disciplines for over a century. The ability of natural systems to resist change is a characteristic known as resilience. This fundamental characteristic emerges from interactions between members of the same system — such as species in an ecosystem, individuals in a group or cells in an organism — and enables it to maintain its functions over time.
Resilience is tested by change. Some ecosystems can adapt to the extinction of specific species or to drought. Some virtual communities or social networks can withstand cyberattacks. Some organizations can continue to operate in the wake of conflict, war, political revolution or … pandemic.
In light of these common examples — and many others related to the social or natural sciences — it is now more important than ever to understand the role played by diversity in maintaining the resilience of complex systems.
What if clues to the answer lie in the circuits of the brain, specifically in a brain with epilepsy?
Epilepsy is the most common serious neurological disorder.
(Shutterstock)
In this light, a brain with epilepsy can be seen as fragile and not resilient, regularly tipping into an electrical storm. Thus, rather than adapting normally to changes, neurons become disproportionately active and synchronous, and the resulting intense electrical activity spreads, disrupting brain function.
Because of the significant impact of these seizures on patients and their families, our team has been relentlessly studying the circuits responsible for triggering them and exploring ways to prevent them.
What does diversity have to do with epilepsy? Our team recently measured the activity of neurons in people with epilepsy. We found that neurons in the brain regions responsible for triggering seizures were much less diverse than those in regions not responsible for seizures. These neurons were strangely similar to each other, showing highly similar characteristics and responses.
Could this lack of diversity explain why seizure-prone brains are less resilient?
Mathematical models to the rescue
To answer this complex question, we turned to mathematics. What if, through mathematical models of brain circuitry, we could understand how neural diversity (or the lack thereof) predicts seizure resilience? Could we determine whether neuronal diversity promotes resilience in the brain?
Using our equations, we found that when diversity was too low, seizure-like activity would spontaneously emerge: the activity of the neurons would become vulnerable to sudden change in synchrony, reminiscent of what we observe during seizures. These results are unequivocal: low diversity made these neuronal circuits fragile, poorly resilient and unable to maintain the type of activity required to preserve brain function.
What do these result mean? They provide key insights about the role played by different types of neurons in maintaining brain function.
These results are helping us look at neurological diseases such as epilepsy differently than we did before, potentially opening up new avenues on how to treat them. Our approach of using interdisciplinary methods and mathematics allows us to go further and understand better how diversity increases resilience, providing invaluable cues and answering hard questions such as: Is there an optimal level of diversity? What are the different types of diversities and do they all promote stability equally? Could we enhance resilience by promoting neuronal diversity through targeted therapeutic interventions?
Most importantly, our results also provide a powerful reminder of the primordial role diversity plays in the robustness of systems in the face of change: which holds true not only for neurons and circuits, but for humans and collectives as well. Variety truly is the spice of life.