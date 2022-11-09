'Election Day 2022 is looking like a growing disaster for Trump': columnist
Donald Trump / Gage Skidmore.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly getting ready to launch his third presidential campaign, but he suffered a major setback in Tuesday's midterm elections after several of his hand-picked candidates crashed and burned.

In an analysis piece for the Washington Post, Aaron Blake argues that "Election Day 2022 is looking like a growing disaster for Trump" as he prepares yet another run at the White House.

Specifically, he points to Trump's picks for the United States Senate as potentially costing his party its shot at controlling the chamber.

"Consider his favored candidates, who had won primaries in each of the four key Senate toss-ups: At least three of the four carried notable image problems into the general election, in potentially decisive ways," Blake explains. "One of the them lost what had appeared to be a very winnable race Tuesday: Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz, who probably would have lost his narrow primary without Trump’s help. Now the GOP depends on both Blake Masters in Arizona and Herschel Walker in Georgia — both candidates who brought significant baggage, in different ways."

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts 'pathetic' GOP losers: 'They're trying to blame President Trump'

However, Trump's Senate endorsements were just the tip of the iceberg, as he also backed multiple losers in gubernatorial campaigns.

"Trump endorsed extreme Republican governor candidates Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania," notes Blake. "Both helped cost the GOP winnable swing-state governorships, with Dixon trailing by eight points early Wednesday morning and Mastriano losing by double digits — both in states the GOP should rightly have been competing for in a midterm that almost always favors the party that doesn’t hold the White House. Republican Tim Michels also lost in Wisconsin by a wider-then-anticipated four points."

SmartNews