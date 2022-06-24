Jan. 6 panel went after GOP pardon-seekers with ‘guns blazing’ — and will ‘nail them to the wall’: MSNBC’s John Heilemann

MSNBC's John Heilemann was shocked to see the House Select Committee take direct aim at their fellow Congress members in their investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The latest hearing on Thursday revealed that multiple Republican lawmakers asked for pardons related to their role in helping former President's Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss, and the "Morning Joe" analyst explained why that was a major development.

"One of the most extraordinary things about this hearing, I don't know even in the Watergate hearings... has a congressional committee been willing to turn its guns on fellow members of Congress in the way this committee did yesterday," Heilemann said. "Even in the House, which is so toxic and polarized now, you don't see members go after other members in quite this way."

Heilemann said the revelation seems to be just the first shot, and he believes the Select Committee plans to take further action against the lawmakers who assisted Trump's insurrection.

"This committee was like we don't care about this group, we're going to nail them to the wall," Heilemann said. "I don't think it's the end of it, what they're going to try to do. Especially someone like Adam Kinzinger, he's a Republican, and going after fellow Republicans with guns blazing, basically saying you people should be thrown in jail -- you're co-conspirators to a coup, fellow members of my party. Amazing."



