'Bad from the start': Former Trump official mocks 'low energy' 2024 campaign

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday ridiculed her one-time boss for the lackluster start to his 2024 run for the presidency.

Appearing on CNN, Griffin said former President Donald Trump's campaign so far appears to be centered all around the personal wrongs he feels he's suffered rather than any attempt to solve problems in America.

"You don't want your elected officials to be running on a message of 'I am angry' -- and not angry over righteous things, you know, poverty, homelessness, whatever it might be, but angry because of his own personal grievances that he didn't win the election in 2020," she said. "This has been a bad launch from the start for Trump."

Griffin was then asked to elaborate on why she thought Trump's campaign launch had been so bad.

"Low energy," she said. "We all watched the launch that day, and it didn't come with a lot of fanfare, it took him over two months to even do a campaign event... he can't pull the audience he once did."

She cautioned, however, that Trump was still maintaining a lead in many polls of Republican primary voters, and that it would take an actual Republican challenging him to knock him off his perch.

Watch the video below or at this link.





