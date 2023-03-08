Trump harboring 'deep resentment' toward aides who aren't giving to his 2024 campaign: NYT

A new report from the New York Times claims that aides to former President Donald Trump have been mysteriously reluctant to fork over campaign cash to their one-time boss.

Among other things, the report notes that former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has never donated a single dime to Trump even as he's shelled out an estimated $130,000 to other Republican campaigns and committees.

Similarly, longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has never donated to Trump despite the fact that Trump granted him a pardon for federal criminal fraud charges on his way out of the Oval Office just over two years ago.

When interviewed by the Times, Bannon said that he's only given money to one political campaign, that of failed Kansas Senate candidate Kris Kobach, whom Bannon described as "a buddy."

Other top Trump loyalists who haven't chipped into his campaign include former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who has spent $17,000 on other campaigns, and Kellyanne Conway, who has shelled out almost $30,000 to other campaigns over the past eight years.

"The lack of contributions from the Trump team is surprising, given the former president’s penchant for testing his top staff members’ allegiances and his tendency to view loyalty through a starkly transactional lens," writes the Times. "Mr. Trump is also known to harbor deep resentment over the manner in which aides — in real or perceived ways — have leveraged their connections to him for their own financial gain."