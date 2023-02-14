Trump now has his first official challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination

But now that Trump has officially announced another bid for the presidency and Biden prepares to announce his own plans for re-election, many prominent Trump prophets are changing their tune.

For example, some of these Trump prophets who predicted brutal ends for liberals now say Democrats won’t be killed by heavenly forces of justice just for being “woke”.



Some are no longer certain that Biden, as previously proffered, is the Antichrist — because someone else is.



Perhaps most surprising: some Trump prophets dare predict Americans can be happy … without Trump returning to the White House in 2023 or even in 2025.



How profound is this shift? Consider that a 2019 survey of white Protestants found that about one in three evangelicals and more than half of Pentecostals believe God chose Trump to rule and save America.

HOW DOES ONE BECOME A TRUMP PROPHET?

No seminary education — or higher education at all — is required to declare oneself a Trump prophet. One Trump prophet, Kat Kerr, often alludes to ending her formal education with a high school diploma.

Generally, one must claim that God gave him or her a Trump-related prediction to share on YouTube or other pro-Trump programming, such as that of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s Renewal road show.

Knowledge of the Biblical Rapture is essential. In some Trump prophets’ versions, God scoops Trumpers off Earth, leaving clothes, eyeglasses, hearing aids behind, to deposit them in Heaven while non-Trumpers burn. (The Biblical apolitical description of the Rapture in Thessalonians’ chapter 4 describes rescuing the godly.)

Some Trump prophets have churches. Others have nonprofit online ministries so nebulous, it’s hard to discern their purpose — their websites offer no evidence that they engage in any traditional, charitable activity, such as feeding the hungry or assisting the needy.

Yet Trump prophets remain influential with hundreds of thousands of fans heeding their YouTube shows, podcasts and books.

Meet four of the most notable Trump prophets and how their prophecies have changed:

KAT KERR

The seer from Jacksonville, Fla., with cotton candy pink hair warned followers in 2021 that she didn’t trust COVID-19 vaccines with that “villain fraudulent person” — a reference to Biden — in the White House.

Her followers, she said, could only safely get vaccinated once Trump was back in the Oval Office. She believed God would soon replace Biden with Trump.



She predicted this again in 2022.

But this year, Kerr has dramatically changed her message.

Her new year’s prophecies went out to 45,300 YouTube channel subscribers. She tells followers to be satisfied with Trump's “miracle” 2016 election. And the 2020 election?











“Let all that go,” she advises. “You are not living in perilous times … roll up your rapture rug and put on your crown.”

Kerr returns to her cheerful vision, imploring people of faith to stop fighting each other and remember Earthly life is a temporary job — but Heaven is forever, and it’s dazzling.

As this Trump prophet sees it, cars in Heaven don’t roll on golden streets because “flowercopters” transport residents.

There’s a big jiggly city made of multi-colored Jell-O that locals can nibble and a park with 80-foot-tall waves that never injure surfers.



Kerr says man-sized talking rabbits teach kids to paint with liquid light. And there’s even a body parts warehouse where heavenly inhabitants can try on stronger jawlines or long, ballerina legs..

Trees sing. Flowers dance. A rollercoaster takes you high in the sky then swoops under the ocean.Cows drive tractors on the most divine of farms.



And yes, Trump will be there — a celestial VIP who hosts great parties

JOHNNY ENLOW

Atlanta pastor-turned-Trump prophet Johnny Enlow told followers not to sweat Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration. God, he said, would still plop Trump into the Oval Office any month. Enlow stuck to his prophecy for the next couple of years.

Now he envisions 2023 as “glory days, not gloomy days” regardless of who is in and who is out of the White House for the moment.

Meanwhile, the faithful will still deal with an “unending stream of wokeness,” he told “Elijah Streams” talk show host Steve Schultz. But happily, “the Holy Spirit is forcing trans and Satan worshippers to reveal themselves like (they did) on the Grammys” to end confusion about who is what.

God smacked Enlow with a vision while Enlow was in prayer walking on a beach this winter, he said.

God delivered stunning good news: the Antichrist had already ruled on Earth and believers had survived in great shape. While Enlow didn’t offer the Antichrist’s human name, other Trump prophets have claimed former President Barack Obama is the Antichrist .

Enlow emphasized: “It’s not a time of darkness …That’s misreading the times we’re in.”

Enlow prophesied that there were enough conservative believers to peacefully take over “seven mountains” of influence in America — media, government, education, economy, family, religion, and celebration (arts and entertainment).

Enlow has more than 97,000 Facebook followers who enthusiastically praise his many published books and audio recordings.

JEREMIAH JOHNSON

Johnson, a North Carolina pastor, gained national notice as a Trump prophet who apologized for wrongly prophesying Trump would win in 2020.

He didn’t blame elections officials, voting machines or even Satan for his mistake.

“I refuse to blame the saints and say, It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough,” Johnson said in a statement then. “Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him.”

His 2023 prophecies got more than 74,500 YouTube views. Johnson warned followers to beware of religious men who hated women. and prophets who lied because all they cared about was money but in 2023.

JULIE GREEN

There are holdouts who still hew to their Trump predictions of years past.

One is Trump prophet Julie Green, who has consistently reassured Trumpers that Trump would retake power. She says she is associate pastor of her family’s church in Quad Cities, Iowa, and leads an outfit called Julie Green Ministries.

And she is a star speaker on Mike Flynn’s Renewal national revival tour that sold out in Las Vegas and other metropolises.

Last year, she told Rolling Stone that God had a list of politicians He would kill in 2022: then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney, Sen. Mitch McConnell.



Everyone on this list is alive. And yet, Green still parrots QAnon-style lies. She told Rolling Stone that Pelosi was a witch who gulps babies’ blood. She repeatedly accuses Obama of being the Antichrist without ever explaining why.

Her performances include an element most Christians would consider a sacrilege: she speaks as if God is talking through her mouth. In one video, she sits in her car wearing sunglasses and says, attempting a deep voice, to Trump:

“I love you so much, my son.”

Her 2023 prophecy?

“People in leadership will step down … You will see them resign. And many will die … you will see many hauled out of government buildings …You will see them be marched out … handcuffed .”

God did not specify the political party to which the doomed belonged.