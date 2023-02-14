Trump now has his first official challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination
Sad Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan:AFP)

Former President Donald Trump will not receive the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination without a challenge.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has officially declared her candidacy for the presidency, despite having earlier pledged not to run in 2024 should Trump decide to throw his hat into the ring.

In a video posted on her social media accounts, Haley outlines her life story and declares that it's "time for a new generation of leadership" before then declaring, "I'm running for president."

However, recent polls have indicated that Haley could have tough time gaining traction, as for the time being the only serious challenger to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination appears to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Haley plans to deliver a speech on Wednesday and will continue her early state travel this week, holding a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa hoping to build a following amid polls showing her lagging well behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate," notes the Washington Post.

Trump himself has barely mentioned Haley in his Truth Social posts, as he has concentrated most of his fire on DeSantis in recent weeks. Among other things, Trump has labeled the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious" and has even promoted posts accusing him of being a "groomer."

