Trump would likely run in 2028 if he is defeated yet again: reporter
Donald Trump (AFP)

If former President Donald Trump loses yet again in 2024, that would effectively end his political career -- or would it?

Semafor's Benjy Sarlin that Trump is very likely to run in 2028 even if he loses next year and there won't be much Republicans will be able to do to stop him.

Among other things, Sarlin notes that Trump in 2028 will be the same age that President Joe Biden will be at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, which in theory would allow him to argue that he isn't too old to run again.

What's more, Sarlin writes, Trump would have no problems shaking off the stink of being a multi-time presidential loser given how he falsely convinced his voters that he really won the 2020 presidential election.

"He does not acknowledge defeat, he lashes out at the people he blames for sabotaging him, and he responds to setbacks by trying to immediately prove his dominance again," he argues. "There’s little reason to think a loss would prompt a different reaction this time."

"Republicans debating whether they can go one more election without confronting him directly, or if they can position themselves as his heir apparent, should factor that in," Sarlin concludes.

