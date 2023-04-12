Marjorie Taylor Greene gripes again about New Yorkers: 'We don't treat people that way in the South!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is apparently still bitter about the poor reception she got when she traveled to New York City to protest the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Greene once again complained about rude New Yorkers during a town hall event in LaFayette, Georgia on Tuesday, where she also accused Democrats of trying to indoctrinate children into a "transgender" ideology.

"We don't treat people that way in the South, do we?" Greene said. "Even if we don't like 'em, we just say, 'Bless their heart.'"

When Greene tried to protest against Trump's indictment last week, she was quickly shouted down by anti-Trump demonstrators who made loud noises and blew whistles as she spoke.

The Georgia congresswoman, a one-time proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, promptly fled the scene after having been there for less than a half hour.

In media appearances on friendly news outlets after the protest, she subsequently attacked New York City as "smelly" and generally made clear her overall disdain for the Big Apple.

In addition to complaining about New York, Greene also spent time during the town hall answering questions about whether she would accept the vice presidency if Trump offered it to her.

"We'll see what happens in the primary, and President Trump is the one to make that decision," she said.