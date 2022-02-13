Trump battled chief of staff over phone call logs in effort to hide whom he spoke with: CNN

According to a report from CNN's Gloria Borger and Jamie Gangel, investigators working for the House select committee looking into the Jan 6th insurrection have their work cut out for them as they try to track down all the phone conversations Donald Trump had before and during the riot that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

As the report notes, the former president was notorious among his close aides for demanding their cell phones to make and take calls which could lead the House committee to seek even more phone records from Trump's inner circle as they try and piece together what happened in the White House that day.

According to the report, former White House aide Dan Scavino's phone was in frequent use by the one-term president due to his closeness ("within shouting distance") to the Oval Office, with CNN adding that Scavino is currently battling a subpoena for his Verizon phone records.

"The lawsuit -- still in its earliest stage -- has temporarily stopped the phone company from giving logs of his calls and subscriber information to the House," the report notes.

Pointing out that the 'unorthodox' phone habits of Trump broke all White House norms, CNN is also reporting that former White House chief of staff John Kelly tried to bring some order to the chaotic Oval Office by insisting phone logs be kept which led to a battle with Trump.

"When Gen. John Kelly became Trump's chief of staff in July 2017, he tried to clean up the messy phone process inside the White House -- and his boss hated it, according to a former White House official. Kelly tried to keep call logs and screen Trump's calls, but the President bristled at the restrictions, because he didn't want Kelly to know with whom he was speaking, the former official said," CNN is reporting.

