Trump's lawyers better pray he doesn't skip out on paying his $1 million penalty -- here's why
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicholas kamm for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance made a point of cautioning Donald Trump's lawyers that their client could flake out on them when it comes to him paying his part of a nearly million-dollar fine and that they won't like what comes next if he does.

Speaking with host Lindsey Reiser, the former prosecutor was asked about the former president's ongoing legal battles, including the massive fine that was just levied, and Trump subsequently dropping a suit before the same judge that targetted New York Attorney General Letitia James.


"The judge fined Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba nearly 1 million dollars for a lawsuit targeting Hillary Clinton," host Reiser prompted. "The next, day Trump dropped his lawsuit against Attorney General Letitia James that is being handled by the same judge -- it was actually mentioned by that judge -- showing a pattern of frivolous suits. You tweeted that Trump voluntarily dropped the case without prejudice, meaning Trump can re-file it, but Joyce, this is a strong rebuke."

"It is a strong rebuke and it's interesting and that initial award, that assessment of the penalty is jointly and severally held by Trump and his lawyers," Vance replied before adding, "Meaning that if there is an effort to collect it and Trump skips out, his lawyers could be on the hook for his share."

"It's certainly a significant message to the lawyers, as well as to the former presidents," she added. "Look courts are like the rest of us, judges are like the rest of us and they believe their time and resources are being wasted by somebody who is behaving in an abusive fashion, and ultimately their patience is not something that can't be exhausted."

"Here the patience of the court appears to be exhausted at least in this one federal district court," she noted.

