'Disgusted' Trump West Wing official secretly worked with Biden's staff in the final days: author
Donald Trump in the Oval Office - (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP

During the final days that Trump sat in the Oval Office after the Jan 6th insurrection, one key official in the West Wing was secretly working through an intermediary to keep President-elect Joe Biden's people apprised about the doings at the White House.

That is according to journalist Chris Whipple as detailed in his new book, "The Fight of His Life -- Inside Joe Biden's White House."

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt Show" Whipple told the host that an "obscure" Trump official was disgusted by what was going on and did all they could to help Biden's team as they prepared to assume control of the government.

"You know, Alex, I have spent almost two years talking to most of Joe Biden's inner circle -- that includes Ted Kauffman -- he was the head of that incredibly fraught transition," Whipple recalled. "They were prepared for almost any eventuality, they stopped counting at 70 the most extreme was the very real possibility that Trump would declare martial law and sent troops into the streets."

"It is a real untold story of how it really came down to one obscure deputy White House chief of staff in the West Wing," he elaborated. "Working for Trump, who carried out this sub rosa operation under Donald Trump's nose and without his knowledge."

"He quietly kept the wheels of the transition turning," he continued. "He communicated through intermediaries with the Biden camp. He was about to resign several times, he was fed up with Trump's behavior. Friends of his would talk him off of the ledge."

"He stayed until the morning of January 20th, until 11:59 A.M.," he continued. "He helped to make that peaceful transfer of power take place. It's an unbelievable story that has not been told before."

