Trump says 'Biden crime family' is ten times as bad as Watergate scandal

Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped on the "Biden crime family" language popularized by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when he said Biden's crimes equated to Watergate times ten.

Trump posted on his own social network, Truth Social, to say that Congressmen James Comer (R) and Jim Jordan (R) have revealed information about the "Biden Crime Family" that "would be Watergate times 10 if this News was revealed just 10 years ago." He further included a video of himself speaking, in which he claimed that the "fake news media is corrupt at a level never seen before."

"There has never been anything like it," Trump added in the video. "If this kind of information came out in the past, writers would be getting Pulitzer prizes when Pulitzer prizes meant something. It doesn't mean very much anymore."

Trump added that, "Yes, our media is totally corrupt" before the video concluded.

Totally absent from the video and accompanying "Truth" post were any examples of what information had been provided by the Congressmen, or why it would have had to come out 10 years ago to be a scandal.

The post comes the same day as Greene tweeted out an official House survey on her probe into the "Biden crime family," and encouraged supporters to let her know that they support it. The form appears to be available to anyone who visits the site, regardless of whether or not the individuals lives in Greene's district.