House Republicans could place Trump above the law if they retake the majority — here's how
Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republicans have all but declared that Donald Trump exists above the law, and Democrats expect them to make that official if they retake the House.

Trump loyalists treat any investigations into the former president as illegitimate, and Democrats have begun to examine various parliamentary tools Republicans could use to essentially defund the various probes and make him untouchable by the law, wrote Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent.

“They want to ensure that Trump is above the law,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). "[Anyone] who poses a threat to Trump must be deterred, blocked, punished, or fired.”

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have already called to defund the FBI after agents searched Mar-A-Lago, and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has put attorney general Merrick Garland on notice, and Breyer warned that a GOP House majority could reinstate the obscure Holman Rule that would allow them to use spending bills to target the salaries of specific federal officials.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has already floated that idea, and Republicans could also cut funding for Trump investigations or any prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection -- even though such measures would never pass a Democratic-controlled Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that they would use the threat of government shutdowns and debt ceiling breaches,” Beyer, who anticipates “some of the worst attacks on the rule of law this country has ever seen.”

