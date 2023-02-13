Former GOP official mocks Trump for having stupid people around him giving him incredibly bad advice
Former Republican lawmaker, Rep. David Jolly (FL) explained that one of Donald Trump's biggest problems is that the people around him are giving him incredibly bad advice.

The most recent example is the excuse from Trump's lawyer on CNN Sunday in which he claimed that Trump had to have classified documents and folders in his bedroom because there was an annoying light on the phone that was keeping him awake. So, he used a classified folder to place over the light.

It was an excuse that an MSNBC panel called laughable.

"I think bringing in the team around him, Nicolle, is an interesting perspective because it is one of the questions that I have is — what jumped out at me about that interview from the lawyers saying hey he puts this over the blue light next to his bed so he could sleep better — is what type of team do you have around you that you agree to give an interview and that is the statement you deliver on national TV? And that is true of his congressional allies as well. What team do you have? And you have Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and does he have the people around him to survive the legal jeopardy he may be in and to successfully mount a run for the White House in 2024?"

He recalled in 2016 the Republican Party was concerned about Trump being a disaster unless they put good people around him to help him.

"And then it shifted to, well, now we need good people around him to protect him from being worse, from his worse impulses," Jolly said. "Now there is nobody of well, repute, if you will, around him and I think it is a big question. Can he survive a legal environment where he's now under scrutiny? Can he survive a political environment where he's equally under scrutiny?"

