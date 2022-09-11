The DOJ left a 'tantalizing' warning in their Trump-appointed judge appeal: former FBI official

According to the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, when the Department of Justice appealed Judge Ailleen Cannon's decision on appointing a special master, they left a clue that there are more issues to be resolved.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, former agent Frank Figliuzzi called the legal notation "tantalizing."

Prompting Figliuzzi about the empty files that have DOJ officials concerned, Witt asked, "The DOJ filing says that the FBI is responsible for finding out if they are lost or compromised. Frank, how significant is that?"

'Yeah I mean, just as important as what they found is what they didn't find and the question is of where is it," he replied. "Because as you said, they've got 40-some odd empty folders marked classified and you've got to figure out whether that simply means that the documents were taken out of those folders and intermingled amongst personal belongings and other records, or whether they were truly, truly missing."

"And, again, that is linked to the risk review and the criminal case and even -- very kind of tantalizing -- the DOJ says in their, filing 'look, judge, your ruling is actually stopping us, impeding us is the word they used, from finding documents, other classified documents. which could be out there, even in other places.'"

"So this raises the possibility that they suspect those empty folders, those contents, might have ended up somewhere else," he elaborated. "And the question of somewhere else is why they need to get the investigation back up and running."

