'Y’all need to go get yourself a good criminal defense attorney': Former Trump admin aide tells his colleagues

During a discussion about the Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) being subpoenaed by the Fulton County District Attorney, former Homeland Security Department chief of staff Miles Taylor suggested that allies of Donald Trump should consider getting lawyers if they haven't already.

Hice, a firm "states rights" advocate, is begging that the grand jury be moved from the state to the federal court system. The case, however, involves the violation of state election laws.

"The first thing you pointed out has to be underscored, is the massive conflicts of interest here that we didn't necessarily know about when congress was trying to create first a version of the 9/11 commission -- to model something around Jan. 6 that was like the 9/11 commission and then subsequently trying to get Republicans to agree to the select committee," said Taylor. "At that time a lot of folks thought it was just partisan politics, but we're starting to find out that there's a whole array of targets of potential criminal investigations, sitting members of Congress who were very involved in this saying, 'No, no, no, we don't want this scrutiny.' That's what's really very terrifying about this. They're trying to use their official power to put their thumb on the scales to prevent themselves from getting in trouble."

He noted that the law that has been broken isn't an "arcane" or "obscure" one, it's the U.S. Constitution that members are sworn to uphold.

"These members of Congress aren't people who can say, well, I didn't know the law and didn't know how it worked," Taylor explained. "Not that that's a good defense, as the lawyers will tell me, but these are people who lived that cycle. They lived that process. They go through the electoral process. They absolutely knew better. Nicolle, if we were making jokes about this, somewhere in here it would be a public service announcement for people who are around Donald Trump. The PSA would be: 'Y'all need to go get yourself a good criminal defense attorney because they're starting to go into the network.' These prosecutors are starting to go around the people around Donald Trump and it will have big implications. Allies like Jody Hice, they're getting dragged into courtrooms and in front of prosecutors. It's an indicator not that they potentially were involved in bad things, but that the ex-president is going to be dealing with a much-diminished set of loyalists if he decides to make a comeback in this political system."

