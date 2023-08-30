Trump's allies are 'splintering' as they seek to 'save their own skin': analyst

Former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election racketeering case appear to be "splintering" off into their own legal strategies as they hire different counsel and develop their own plans to try to beat the charges, said New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush on MSNBC Wednesday.

Alongside Trump, eighteen other people were indicted in the scheme, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro, and a number of Georgia Republican officials including former state party chair David Shafer. Various defendants have either requested expedited trials or motioned for their trials to be removed to other jurisdictions.

"Let me ask you this about Mark Meadows' four hours testifying in his own efforts to move his Georgia racketeering indictment to federal court," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "Did it cast any light on what he may have shared with [special counsel] Jack Smith in his investigation and indictment in the case of the prosecution of Trump in the federal case?"

"I think it was fairly consistent with what we had been generally hearing about his interactions with the prosecutors," said Thrush. "I think nothing was particularly revelatory."

On the other hand, he added, "What is interesting ... is that you're seeing a splintering, right. Meadows is represented by George Terwilliger, who is probably the best defense lawyer currently representing anybody in any of these cases. And this is clearly an attempt to differentiate himself. But you're going to be seeing that from each of these individual defendants, and one of the advantages that [Fulton County District Attorney Fani] Willis has that Smith doesn't have is this dynamic in which everyone is racing to save their own skin and they're not — they're not behaving as a unified front, as Trump has the luxury of doing in D.C., one case, one defendant, one defense team, although it is likely to change."

Here, by contrast, said Thrush, "you have a dynamic in which Meadows is attempting to assert his own individual defense — others are going to continue to do that themselves, but the bottom line is there is only one place for any of those people to point, and that is up."

