'I was frankly embarrassed for him': Former Trump aide says of his boring, low-energy announcement speech

Former White House communications chief, Stephanie Grisham, confessed that Donald Trump's announcement speech wasn't quite what she thought it would be.

Speaking to Alex Witt on Sunday, Grisham agreed that it was "low energy," an attack Trump once lobbed at Jeb Bush. She said that it appeared that in his speech they were doing some message testing with the speech, which may have been why he was reading it from the TelePrompter.

She also said that attacks over the weekend at a conservative Jewish conference would likely be something that would infuriate Trump. He was called weak and a loser for his failures in 2020. Trump, however, believes that people like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and a slew of other possible Republican challengers are all popular because Trump elevated them to success.

"Following the 2024 announcement by him, if you look at the headlines there is widespread characterization that it was low energy, partially because he stuck to the TelePrompter. And his advisers told him to do that," said Alex Witt. "But is that effective for Donald Trump? If his followers are used to his freewheeling, stream-of-consciousness style, shouldn't he stick to that script if he wants to be heard?

"Well, I would disagree with sticking to that script. I think his script is violent rhetoric and lies. So, I do not want to stick to that script. However, the speech was boring. It wasn't him. I did watch it and I was frankly embarrassed for him. The next day I kept worrying about the people who he was saying, 'How is it, playing? How is it playing? That's what he used to ask us all-time and it was troubling. So he will not be able to stick to that. He will go back to his bombastic way soon enough."

See the conversation below: