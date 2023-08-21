'Who says that?' Morning Joe calls out Trump as a 'weird dude' after new Putin comments
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe (Screen capture)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was baffled by Donald Trump's claim that he was the "apple" of Vladimir Putin's eye.

The former president told conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that the Russian president would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still in charge, although he had praised the launch of the war in February 2022 as "genius," and the "Morning Joe" host said he didn't have the best track record on foreign policy.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"He sent love letters to Kim Jong Un and then with President Xi [Jinping], talked about how brilliant and wonderful he was and thanked him for his transparency on COVID," Scarborough said. "This is a guy who may not be the best judge of character on the foreign stage."

Scarborough was especially taken aback by Trumpboasting he was the "the apple of his eye."

"Who says that?" Scarborough said. "Who does that? Who does that? A weird dude does that -- crazy."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

MSNBC 08 21 2023 06 53 56youtu.be

SmartNewsVideo