Trump and Don Jr. could be in big trouble if Assange is extradited to the US: national security expert

Saturday afternoon, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI explained to MSNBC host Alex Witt that Donald Trump and his son Don Jr. should be shaking in their boots if Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is successfully extradited to the U.S.

According to Frank Figliuzzi, Assange could provide information linking the two Trumps -- along with former Trump adviser Roger Stone --to the Russians and possible collusion with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

On Dec. 10th it was reported that government lawyers "won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain."

AFP reported, "Assange is wanted to face trial for the publication by WikiLeaks in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."

According to Figliuzzi, successful extradition and interviews with Assange could center on Trump and his oldest son.

"There's at least three people who should be very concerned about the possibility of Assange being extradited to the United States, " the ex-FBI man explained. "First, former president Trump. secondly, Don Trump Jr., and also Roger Stone, and here's why. Assange possesses the capability, the knowledge to help close the gap between all of that [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller investigation talk of collusion with Russia and the 2016 campaign, and the gap between that and criminal chargeable conspiracy with Russia."

"So here's the deal, if you recall Assange's Wikileaks actually reached out to Guccifer 2.0 known to be a Russian intelligence GRU entity and said give that to me, Wikileaks, that hacked material that ,by the way, Mueller charged 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking. Give that to me, I'll disseminate it and help the Trump campaign. He knows also who he was in direct contact with during the campaign."

"We know from the investigation that Don Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks for months during the campaign, even received tasking and acted on it from Wikileaks," he continued. "We also know from the investigation that Rick Gates, an aide to Trump, on a trip to La Guardia airport with Trump, Trump took a call he says from Roger Stone, hung up the phone and told Gates there's going to be more dirt coming from Wikileaks soon."

"If Assange can close that gap: here's who I talked to in the campaign, here's what they told me Trump knew, here's how I talked with Russia on behalf of the campaign, it also means that Trump would have lied to Mueller when asked about this issue numerous times," he added.

