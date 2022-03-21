'Self-interested and sloppy' Trump attorney is being trashed by the rest of his legal team: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's legal team has been trashing one of his new attorneys who has taken the lead in some of his more high-profile legal problems with a flood of text messages questioning her competency.

The Beast's Jose Pagliery and Asawin Suebsaeng are reporting that the work being done by New York attorney Alina Habba is being questioned by her Trump colleagues who are expressing concern she is doing more damage than good.

The report notes, one Trump attorney spoke for the group by stating, "'What the f*ck is she doing?’ is probably the most common question we asked about her.”

According to the Beast report, "Many of Habba’s fellow senior Trumpland attorneys—including but not limited to Alan Garten—have all privately vented that she has botched things or doesn’t know what she’s doing," later adding, "Some of the Trump lawyers think her work is so bad—so self-interested, pointlessly aggressive, and sloppy—that they think Habba’s mere presence on the team increases the likelihood of Trump and his family facing court losses and legal peril."

The report goes on to note that one of her appearances on TV, where she presented her case for the former president and his family, led one of his other attorneys "to say of her legal analysis on TV: 'Ouch.'"

The Beast report suggests that the former president's legal team may be saddled with her for the time being because she is popular with Trump with whom she has formed a mutual admiration club.

"In private, Trump has repeatedly commented on how much she 'loves Trump' and has on many occasions gushed to close associates about her physical appearance—how she’s 'a beauty' on TV and at his clubs, according to two sources who’ve talked to him about Habba in recent months," Pagliery and Suebsaeng reported. "Another attorney pointed out that Habba seems to be filling a spot that was once reserved for Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell: an attack-dog lawyer who serves as a mouthpiece for Trump. But this person also warned that Habba could ultimately share their fate. Both lawyers have faced disciplinary inquiries over their willingness to amplify their client’s baseless claims in a matter considered undignified in the legal profession."

One common complaint from Trump's legal team has been her conduct in court which they consider unprofessional, believing her "showy antics" are intended as an audition for a cable TV gig.

According to one Trump attorney, "If you want to be a lawyer you stick to the facts in the case. Stick to the law. If you want to be on some news show… then that’s probably where you should be."

You can read more here.