Morning Joe mocks Republicans for falling into line every time Trump ‘clicks his ruby slippers’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ridiculed House Republicans for risking their newly won majority to run interference for Donald Trump.

The GOP majority is planning to launch investigations into Department of Justice probes involving their own members caught up in the Jan. 6 insurrection, along with various inquiries into the former president -- and the "Morning Joe" host said they've signaled their corrupt intentions by equating a classified documents case involving President Joe Biden with Trump's stash of top-secret materials at Mar-a-Lago.

"These people apologizing for Donald Trump, trying to muddy things up," Scarborough said. "It's already been disproven before. I guess they want to keep losing. They're addicted to losing, so they keep telling lies, but we've already been through this. Just because Donald Trump clicks his ruby slippers together three times and wishes it to be true doesn't mean it's true. A president can't just think in his mind, as Donald Trump suggested, that a document's no longer is classified, and that makes it not classified."

"We had this debate months ago, so that argument, this is going to shock you from Trump supporters, is not in good faith," he added. "You have a Republican Party that keeps losing elections. They lost in '17, '18, '19, '20 and '22 because of Donald Trump. The last thing they need to do is embrace Donald Trump. They need to move forward, they should have been talking about policies this first week instead of, like, these attacks against the United States military, slashing their budget, attacks against the intel community, attacks against FBI. But Donald Trump is still -- I'll be polite because it's breakfast time for many across the East Coast -- Donald Trump is still this foreign object in the punch bowl."

