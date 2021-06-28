'He's broken': Trump ridiculed for 'utterly deranged' attack on Bill Barr for betraying him
US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP

Late Sunday night former president Donald Trump lashed out at William Barr, his former attorney general, over interviews he gave to The Atlantic that did the opposite of painting Trump in a flattering light.

Calling Barr a "RINO," who failed to adequately investigate 2020 election fraud, Trump added, ""Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word."

Critics of Trump had a field day laughing at the former president for his latest meltdown coming the week when the Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to bring charges against his Trump Organization.

