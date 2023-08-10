Trump is delivering a 'death blow to the old way' as he tramples rivals in Iowa
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smilakowski for AFP)

Donald Trump's massive lead in Iowa, with its first-in-the-nation caucus, is changing the political landscape nationally as the Republican Party primary season kicks into gear.

According to a report from the New York Times, the former president is barely appearing in the state where potential nominees have traditionally spent a disproportionate amount of time in meet and greets and attending state fairs in order to attract b voters.

However, this year Trump has thrown out the playbook because he has such an overwhelming lead in the polls, which led the Times to report that he is "delivering what could be a death blow to the old way."

According to the report, it may be now or never for Trump's rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

As GOP strategist Doug Gross put it, "You’ve got to do it in Iowa, otherwise it’s gone, it’s all national media. The chance to show that he’s vulnerable is gone. You’ve got to do it here, and you’ve got to do it now.”

"What’s different about Iowa this time, according to interviews with more than a dozen state legislators, political operatives and veterans of past caucuses, is that before Republicans consider a broad field of candidates, they are asking themselves a more basic, binary question: Trump or not Trump?" the report states before adding, "Where in the past Iowans might have told those running for president that they were on a list of three or four top contenders, Mr. Trump’s dominance over Republican politics has left candidates fighting for a far smaller slice of voters."

