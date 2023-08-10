Trump's 'most deranged' supporters are serious threats to commit acts of terrorism: former FBI official
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. - Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe warned on Thursday that the threat of terrorism and violence from former President Donald Trump's most mentally unbalanced supporters was real.

While appearing on CNN, McCabe discussed the recent case of Utah resident Craig Robertson, who was killed in a confrontation with FBI agents who were investigating what the agency described as credible threats to assassinate President Joe Biden.

McCabe noted that Robertson had not only threatened Biden, but also Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Attorney General Merrick Garland, which suggests that he was gunning for people who are bringing criminal charges against the former president.

"I feel fairly confident that this is the beginning of more threats," McCabe said. "We know that those people... are already having to live under bolstered security details because of the death threats they have received. We also know that President Trump's most extreme and, I'll add, deranged supporters... they listen to his comments very directly. We know that from the January 6 folks, some of whom said they only went to the capitol because the president told them too."

MUST READ: Clarence Thomas’ 38 vacations: The other billionaires who have treated the Supreme Court justice to luxury travel

McCabe then rattled off some other cases of Trump-inspired terrorism, including the so-called "MAGA bomber" Cesar Sayoc and Ricky Schiffer, who launched a suicide attack on an FBI field office shortly after agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I don't think that there is any doubt that we'll see... the FBI will continue to investigate additional cases in which people who are very, very tied to supporting the former president, [who] follow his threatening rhetoric, his dog whistle rhetoric which is constantly putting out there," said McCabe. "And some of those, the most extreme of which, will actually try to carry these things out."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Trump's 'most deranged' supporters are a serious threat to commit acts of terrorismwww.youtube.com

SmartNewsVideo