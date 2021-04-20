Another Trump boycott flops as Major League Baseball reports 'record streaming numbers'

Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to boycott Major League Baseball games, but so far it's looking like the latest in his long list of failed boycott campaigns.

Via CBS News' Ed O'Keefe, Major League Baseball this week reported that record numbers of fans are streaming games through its MLB.TV web platform.

"With close games, exciting star performances & 2 no-hitters to begin the season, MLB.TV registered the most-watched 18-day period in its 20-season history, including the 7 most-watched days ever," the league announced in a tweet. "Fans have already watched over 1.34 billion minutes of live games."

Trump and other Republicans called for a boycott of MLB after the league moved the annual All-Star Game out of Atlanta this summer to protest the state's new voter suppression bill aimed at reducing opportunities for residents to vote by mail.

Similar calls to boycott companies such as Delta and Coca Cola have been similarly unsuccessful so far, as both companies' share prices have continued on an upward trajectory from where they were one year ago.