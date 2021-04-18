Georgia's Kemp still feeling the wrath of Trump fans as multiple GOP county committees censure him
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Facebook)

According to a report from Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gov Brian Kemp (R-GA) had a rough past week as multiple county GOP committees held meetings where he was censured for not agreeing with Donald Trump that there was election fraud in his state that cost the ex-president his re-election.

Kemp, who has been embroiled in national controversy for signing a bill that will suppress voting in the next election, is likely facing an uphill climb if he runs for re-election after Trump made him one of his top targets as fought to remain in office.

Trump's fury has trickled down to Republican committee members across the state as any chance Kemp might have of appealing to grassroots voters in his state seems to now be out of reach.

According to the AJC, "Republican delegates in more than a half-dozen counties passed resolutions over the past week assailing Kemp for not doing more to help Trump's false claims of voting fraud. And several more also punished Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who have also drawn Trump's wrath."

The report goes on to note that Kemp has yet to draw a serious Republican primary opponent for his job, but GOP disgust with him could give his possible Democratic opponent a boost in a state that just saw both GOP U.S. Senate incumbents go down to defeat.

The committee rebukes,"...offered evidence that the governor must still shore up his base in an expected rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams, the nationally known voting rights advocate and former House leader who narrowly lost to him in 2018," the report states.

According to Brian Pritchard, a GOP activist in Georgia, a Trump endorsement might be Kemp's only hope of holding onto his job.

"Many of the Trump supporters that did not return and vote in the January runoff will not return to vote for Kemp in 2022," he explained. "The only way to get a Trump supporter to vote for Kemp is to get Trump to endorse Kemp. And we don't see that happening."

