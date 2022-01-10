Donald Trump's 'broken brain' and ego are at the source of latest crowd size rant: Acosta and Avlon

Former President Donald Trump spent the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack bragging about the size of the crowd of the people that were there that day for him. Trump had initially planned to have a press event at Mar-a-Lago during the prayer ceremony on Capitol Hill. He ultimately canceled it after some suspicion that no network was going to air it live.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, John Avlon and Margaret Hoover addressed the former president's obsession with the size of things, like his crowds.

"John, I've said this before. I think his brain is broke[n]," said Avlon. "There's no other description for when he says these things. He has this Pavlovian way of -- he has to talk about crowd sizes in the most inappropriate situations. I don't understand why he would even -- it's just sick."

"Sure, you do!" Avlon countered. "It's because it's all about Trump and his ego, which is simultaneously massive and fragile, so he wants to measure it. It's all about size for him. So, he's got to get some kind of interrogate interrogator who fluffs him up. It's just his own pathetic, incredible, fragile ego."

Avlon showed a video of Donie O'Sullivan's interviews with Trump supporters who proclaimed that the Jan. 6 attack was done by Democrats or was an FBI false flag operation. He explained that there are so many propaganda outlets where Trump supporters congregate and the networks stroke Trump's ego.

"And they can just continue to peddle these lies and they're responsible for this," said Acosta.

"I think you're right," Hoover replied. "I think the conservative media ecosystem has created these deep, dark siloes where people were able to create the big lie and in some ways radicalize. They really believe a lie and they go darker and darker and deeper and deeper down those rabbit holes. The merciful part for all of us is since there is not a twitter account, we're not having to report on it. This lie persists and it persists in some ways in a stronger and more robust way in very specific siloes of our political life.

Avlon agreed, noting that it proves how infrequently political debate is happening and being replaced by arguments over the truth and reality.

See the discussion below:

