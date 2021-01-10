Trump allies urging him to skip 2024 run after Capitol assault 'day of disgrace' he encouraged: report

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's allies who had previously encouraged the president to make a comeback in 2024 are now having second thoughts after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by far-right extremists who were egged on by the president.
As fall-out over the attack that led to five deaths has Republicans reeling, Trump fortunes as a possible 2024 presidential contender has taken a big heat as a "civil war" has broken out within the Republican Party ranks -- and the subject of Trump is at the center of it.
According to a Republican strategist who worked to elect the president, the president is now damaged goods, lamenting, "The four years of substantial policy accomplishments, whether it be the economy, judges, the Supreme Court, all of that is wiped away by six weeks of extraordinary undisciplined bad behavior that culminated in a day of disgrace at the United States Capitol."
The report notes that many associates of the president don't think he's serious about running for president again, but should he make moves to fire up another campaign they would try and talk him out of it.
According to GOP consultant Scott Jennings, who is close to the president, "He is not the leader of any Republican Party I recognize," with a former Trump aide adding that the president, "needs to be ostracized and excommunicated from the Republican Party."
According to another Trump associate, the president's claims of another run is all talk that will come to nothing.
"I think nothing is going to happen," the friend of the president explained. "He won't be around in 2024. He's not going to run. He's going to f*ck around and say he's going to run. … He'll tease. I don't think he's ever going to say 'I won't run.' He just won't run."
One other Republican consultant said the party needs to put the president in the rearview mirror and move on.
"The Republican Party is more divided now than it was two months ago, which is not how it's supposed to work," remarked Republican strategist Alex Conant. "If anything we should be more united now as we get ready to serve as the opposition."
