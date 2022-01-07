Trump aides 'considering legal action' to force him to help pay their January 6-related legal bills: report

On Thursday, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported that associates of former President Donald Trump are considering "legal action" to force the former president to cover legal expenses related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as he has indicated he is unwilling to do so voluntarily.

Numerous current and former aides to Trump are being targeted by House investigators for information relating to their activities, or knowledge of Trump's activities, on January 6.

This comes, ironically, as the Republican National Committee is ponying up $1.6 million to pay for Trump's personal legal expenses relating to the New York State investigation into his business practices — an arrangement that has drawn furious criticism from at least one Republican donor.

The former president has a lengthy pattern of refusing to pay legal expenses for allies, even when their legal problems are related to their association with him. For the past several months, Trump has spurned pleas from Rudy Giuliani to help his legal expenses as he faces investigations and threats of disbarment.